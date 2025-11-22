Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF $IPAY

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the second quarter worth $2,365,000. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at $558,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Trading Up 2.5%

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $50.28 on Friday. Amplify Digital Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

