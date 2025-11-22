Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 42,832 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,832 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.