Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 23,674 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 288.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.57. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $266.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Argus upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

