Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,208 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $35,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, October 20th. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0%

MRVL stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of -595.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

