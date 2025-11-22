Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $39,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 21.2% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,602.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. This represents a 0.84% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,565,543 shares of company stock worth $69,050,139. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

