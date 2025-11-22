Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 91,986 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,986 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $29,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 294.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $115.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $249.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $82,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,795. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,211.04. The trade was a 81.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,294 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,875 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

