Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.