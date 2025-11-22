Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $43,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after buying an additional 3,165,381 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29,199.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,652,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after buying an additional 1,646,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,836,000 after buying an additional 861,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $161,545.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,992.96. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 175,258 shares of company stock valued at $27,146,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.