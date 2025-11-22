Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,842,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 145,307 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after buying an additional 1,760,773 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after buying an additional 3,313,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after acquiring an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,453.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

