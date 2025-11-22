Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,536 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,176,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,695,313,000 after buying an additional 532,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,401,000 after acquiring an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,790,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

CME Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CME opened at $273.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.78. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the purchase, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

