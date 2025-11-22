Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $37,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

Shares of AIT opened at $249.30 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.96 and a one year high of $282.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

