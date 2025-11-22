Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Chewy $CHWY

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 193,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chewy by 34.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 73.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. Chewy has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $151,561.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,792.40. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
