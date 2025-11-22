Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 345,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0%
VEU stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.99.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
