Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 212,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Citigroup raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.