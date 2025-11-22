Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 223,054 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 772.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in News were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth $85,213,000. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of News by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,542 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of News by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,613 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of News by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,904,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in News by 1,036.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,404,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.15. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

