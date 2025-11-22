Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,690 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.1%

AGI stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.