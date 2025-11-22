Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,000 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kadant were worth $24,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 249.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,175,000 after buying an additional 114,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,961,000 after acquiring an additional 114,310 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Kadant by 519.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 80,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 67,648 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,555,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth $10,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Trading Up 7.0%

KAI stock opened at $268.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kadant Inc has a 52-week low of $244.87 and a 52-week high of $429.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $271.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $186,570.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $304,544.31. This represents a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.