Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 122.0% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 83.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,190.52. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $175.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.27 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

