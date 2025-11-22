Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,943,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 287,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% in the second quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $561.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.31. The stock has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,850. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

