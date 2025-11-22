Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $221,317,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $150,763,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,728,000 after buying an additional 11,567,865 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of NU by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after buying an additional 11,465,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

