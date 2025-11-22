Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,989,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,607.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,083,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,471 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $38,611,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 172.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after buying an additional 1,644,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

