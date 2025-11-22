CenterBook Partners LP Purchases New Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 26.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $39,412,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $36,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 9,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 820,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $24,374,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. The trade was a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,975. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

