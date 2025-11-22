Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,773,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $855.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $787.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,066.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

