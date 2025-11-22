CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 639,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average daily volume of 52,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
