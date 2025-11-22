Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $4,167,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 22,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.24.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of HD opened at $343.22 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

