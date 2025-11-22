CenterBook Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,773,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $855.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $787.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,066.65.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

