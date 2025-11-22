Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Buys 10,612 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 594.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $203.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $206.94. The stock has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.