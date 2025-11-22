CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 11,017 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 173.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $337.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

