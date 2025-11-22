Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 55,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

