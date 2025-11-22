Reviewing Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) & National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Vision and Albertsons Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $1.82 billion 1.16 -$28.50 million ($0.03) -886.33 Albertsons Companies $80.39 billion 0.12 $958.60 million $1.69 10.43

Profitability

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than National Vision. National Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares National Vision and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision -0.12% 3.58% 1.52% Albertsons Companies 1.20% 36.39% 4.45%

Volatility & Risk

National Vision has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of National Vision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Vision and Albertsons Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 1 4 6 0 2.45 Albertsons Companies 1 5 10 0 2.56

National Vision presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.54%. Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 32.97%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than National Vision.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats National Vision on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. Albertsons Companies, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

