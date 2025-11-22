American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $38.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.5714.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The firm had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,915.15. This represents a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 152.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,220,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 821,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,366,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 616,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.