Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Position in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORZ. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 23.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 5,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,770.50. This trade represents a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 6.59.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.