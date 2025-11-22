Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 262,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,847 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD opened at $142.64 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

