Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$85.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

ATD stock opened at C$72.02 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$65.95 and a twelve month high of C$83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The company has a market cap of C$67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

