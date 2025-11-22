Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,381 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $283,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hayward by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on HAYW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $244.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $918,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,866.40. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,542.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,142 shares of company stock worth $2,369,715. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

