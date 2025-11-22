First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 325,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,960.15. This represents a 8.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $52,241.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,218.83. The trade was a 32.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,353 shares of company stock valued at $134,888. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.21 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 29.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

