abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Trading 19.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) was up 19.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 and last traded at GBX 2.40. Approximately 261,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,935,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.15. The company has a market cap of £7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.33.

abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.40) EPS for the quarter. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative net margin of 68.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

