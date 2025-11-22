Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 172,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 39,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.