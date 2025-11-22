Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,500 Shares of monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNDY. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd lifted its stake in monday.com by 155.3% in the second quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,763,000 after buying an additional 877,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,999,000 after acquiring an additional 851,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after acquiring an additional 745,686 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,744,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,759,000 after acquiring an additional 458,794 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.42 and a 200-day moving average of $235.16.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

