Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,173 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 350,965 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 293,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,610 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.