Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $232.12 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.