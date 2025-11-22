Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Down 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) fell 17.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 120,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 31,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QST shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Questor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$11.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

