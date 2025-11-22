Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Up 9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) were up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.90 and last traded at GBX 27.75. Approximately 15,682,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,353,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.71 million, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of -0.36.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.

