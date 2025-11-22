SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in KB Home $KBH

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 30.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 4.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,218,662.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,044.96. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

KB Home Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of KBH stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $85.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. KB Home’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

