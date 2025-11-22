Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Down 17.4% – Time to Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 120,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 31,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on QST shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

