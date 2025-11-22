BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) $BCBP Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,191 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCB Bancorp Inc. (NJ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCBP shares. Zacks Research raised BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.25.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price Performance

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,280.00%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Inc. (NJ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp Inc. (NJ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.