LSV Asset Management Sells 29,390 Shares of Fonar Corporation $FONR

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,390 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fonar were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Fonar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FONR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fonar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fonar in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fonar Stock Performance

Shares of Fonar stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. Fonar Corporation has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.62.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.04 million for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Fonar Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

