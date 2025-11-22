LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 14,900 Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 52.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 111.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Getty Realty Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.19 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 151.56%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.