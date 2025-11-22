LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 14,900 Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 52.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 111.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
Getty Realty Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.19 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Getty Realty Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 151.56%.
Getty Realty Profile
