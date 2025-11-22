LSV Asset Management Purchases 45,600 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 93.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 932,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 451,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 349,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $243.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Methode Electronics from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

