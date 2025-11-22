Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,126 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 785.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 277,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 246,364 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Capri by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $23.87 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The firm had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.74 million. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRI

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.